Enugu Govt Visits Igbo-Jah’s Family, Says Enough Is Enough

…Says justice must prevail

The Enugu State Government, on Sunday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the slain Ogene musician, Okezie Mba, popularly known as Igbo-Jah, at Ogui Nike Enugu, restating its determination to ensure that justice is served.

The government delegation was led by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Victor Udeh, among other senior government officials, underscored the sanctity of human life in the state, saying it would not tolerate the killing of any Enugu citizen or resident.

The condolence visit followed the fatal shooting of the popular Ogene musician, on his departure from the Ant-Cultism Tactical Squad facility after what the police described as a friendly visit on Friday.

Recall that Governor Mbah had on Saturday taken to his social media handles to sympathise with Igbo-Jah’s family and fans, noting that he had ordered a full investigation into the untimely death of the artiste.

Addressing the elders of the family and the deceased’s young children, Prof. Onyia said, “We have come as a delegation from His Excellency, Governor Peter Mbah to the family to extend our deep condolences on the passing and brutal killing of your son, your brother and our brother. The governor has directed us to come and share in your deep pain and to deliver his message that we are going to make sure that justice is done.

“The state government will work with this family every step of the way because enough is enough. Every single life in Enugu counts, and for us to wake up to such sad news is something that we will never take lightly.

“We appreciate the emotions because we see what is going on outside, but we want to importantly commend the eldest in the family and the rest of the family for how they have received as well as a government delegation. You have also shown maturity in working with us.

“To the children, His Excellency is saying take heart. We will ensure that justice is served. That is one thing we can assure the family; we cannot sit down and fold our hands and allow such an incident to go without consequence.

“We are really sorry about your loss, our loss. May God strengthen and bless this family as we go through these difficult times,” the SSG said.

Responding, the family representative and Igbo-Jah’s elder brother, Chief Joseph Mba, said that Governor Mbah’s dispositions since the unfortunate incident underscored the determination to ensure that justice is done.

“I want to appreciate our governor, Dr. Peter Mbah for the way he has responded to this incident and for his determination to ensure that justice prevails.

“We are also counting on the government’s help towards the welfare and education of his children and family – two boys, one girl, and of course, his wife.

“But importantly, we want to thank the governor from the bottom of our hearts for the way he has shown human feeling and leadership on this matter. We have seen his determination to do things differently,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police had on Saturday announced the arrest of the suspected killer cop, Inspector Ozonwanji Joseph and also released his photographs, assuring that “he will be made to face the full weight of the law upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

