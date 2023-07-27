Enugu Govt Urges For Calm Over Ogbete Traders’ Protest

The Enugu State Government has said it has begun an investigation to unravel the ugly incident that erupted at the Ogbete Market during a protest by some traders in the market over the sealing of their shops.

The Secretary to Enugu State Government (SSG), Prof Chidiebere Onyia, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the government received with grave concern the ugly incident at Ogbete Main Market, Enugu.

According to Onyia, information available to the government showed that traders whose shops were sealed for non-compliance with the government’s order banning Monday sit-at-home defied the instruction on how the shops should be re-opened.

The SSG said rather the traders resorted to self-help by removing the seals, which led to internal squabbles between the market leadership and some of the affected traders.

Onyia said: “The ensuing confrontation resulted in a protest, which was infiltrated and hijacked by dangerously armed hoodlums and miscreants, who broke shops and looted traders’ wares. “Attempt by security operatives to restore order and prevent further looting was violently re- sisted by the imported and armed hoodlums.”