Enugu Govt Trains Youths on Digital Skills For Job Creation, Poverty Eradication

As part of the measures to empower youths in Enugu State to compete nationally and globally, as well as create jobs and eradicate poverty in the state, the Enugu State Government has initiated youth empowerment programmes in various skills such as digital and technology know-how. Governor Peter Mbah paid a visit to the Enugu SME AltSchool Training Programme center, one of the training hubs in the state organized by the Enugu SME Center in partnership with AltSchool Africa and Copen Academy, to train Enugu youths in Full Stack Software Development. The governor said the trainings were part of his promises to upskills 40,000 youths annually.

He recalled his inaugural speech in 2023, where he emphasized equipping young people with the skills necessary for productivity and global competitiveness. Mbah, represented by the Secretary to the state Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, explained that the digital training was one of the programmes run by the Enugu MSME office and the digital economy team, aimed at equipping young people with relevant skills to enhance their productivity and make them self-reliant.