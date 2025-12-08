Enugu Govt To Restrict Tricycles, Yellow Buses From Highways

…as BRT Rollout Begins Soon

The Enugu State Government has announced plans to restrict the operation of tricycles (Keke), yellow buses, and minibuses from five major highways across Enugu city, paving the way for the smooth implementation of the state’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Transport, Dr Obi Ozor, during a consultative meeting with transport unions and stakeholders at the ministry’s headquarters in Enugu on Monday.

Dr Ozor listed the affected traffic corridors as Okpara Avenue–Abakaliki Road–New Haven Junction–Naira Triangle–Emene Airport; Ogui Road–Chime Avenue–Naira Triangle; and New Haven Junction–Bisala Road–Rangers Avenue–WAEC–Nkpokiti–Zik’s Avenue.

Others are Ogui Road–Presidential Road–WAEC–Nkpokiti, and the entire Agbani Road stretch.

According to the commissioner, these will become dedicated BRT routes in line with Governor Peter Mbah’s vision to reposition Enugu as a modern, multimodal and globally competitive city.

He noted that tricycles were never designed for high-speed highways, stressing that their presence on such routes disrupts traffic flow and puts lives at risk.

“We must be open to change. This reform is not about taking anyone’s job. It is about reorganising the system so that BRT buses operate on the primary roads, yellow buses serve the secondary routes, and tricycles provide last-mile connectivity. Everyone has a place in the value chain,” he stated.

Dr Ozor observed that the government has procured 200 CNG-powered BRT buses, alongside 4,000 electric taxis to be assembled locally at ANAMMCO in Enugu, with the first 1,000 taxis ready within three months.

He said the Mbah administration has also built 84 new bus shelters across the city, forming the backbone of a modern transit network designed around safety, comfort, and affordability.

He stated that Enugu, with an estimated two million daily commuters, requires at least 8,000 buses to meet mobility demands. The new BRT buses, he added, are equipped with padded seats, functional air-conditioning, WiFi, and strict safety features.

“Passengers do not stand in these buses, and every vehicle is tracked and monitored from our central command and control centre. The BRT fare now comes with a 47 per cent discount to cushion transportation costs for citizens,” he said.

Dr Ozor also announced some key resolutions reached at the meeting. He said that transport unions interested in participating in BRT bus or terminal operations are to submit proposals, including financial models, for government evaluation.

He further explained that the Ije Card, the state’s electronic fare payment system designed to make commuting faster, cashless, and more convenient, will be decentralised so that sales points reach five million residents within 90 days.

He added that the government regrets delays in allocating loading bays at the new transport terminals, noting that proposals are under review and would be finalised soon.

He encouraged the transport unions to access financial facilities to procure their own buses or to participate in the BRT operations space.

“There are enormous investment opportunities as Enugu expands its connectivity to other cities,” he said.

Stakeholders across the transport unions expressed their support for the state’s transport transformation agenda, saying they recognised the long-term benefits for commuters, operators, and the economy of the state.

The Enugu State Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Comrade Chidiebere Aniagu, stated that the union was not opposed to the reforms and shares the government’s vision for a safer and more efficient transportation ecosystem. He appealed to the government to address the concerns of its members.

His counterpart in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Engr. Augustine Agu praised the governor’s achievements, noting, “Governor Mbah has done in two years what others could not do in eight years. His private-sector discipline is evident. We fully support him.” He, however, urged the government to consider their interest in operating the BRT buses and transport terminals, insisting that they have all it takes to perform creditably.

Comrade Kingsley Edeh, speaking for the Amalgamated Tricycle Riders Association in Enugu State, noted that there are 18,000 Keke riders in the state, and appealed for taxis to be made available as alternatives for riders who may wish to transition.

He welcomed the government’s commitment that no one will be displaced but rather reorganised into a more efficient system.

The Commissioner inaugurated a joint review committee comprising ministry officials and transport union representatives to finalise operational modalities ahead of the full rollout of the BRT buses on the dedicated routes, with the launch date to be announced soon.