August 12, 2025
August 12, 2025
Enugu Govt to Establish Food and Nutrition Units, Distributes 20,000 Computers

The Enugu State Government has resolved to set up food and nutrition units in select ministries in the state in line with the national food policy.

This was even as the government announced that it would distribute 20,000 units of personal computers to 20,000 civil servants in furtherance of the digitization of process in the state’s public service.

These were made known by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lloyd Ekweremadu; Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Malachy Agbo; and the Head of Service, Dr. Godwin Anigbo, while briefing Government House correspondents at the end of the State Executive Council meeting at the weekend.

Ekweremadu said: “The Exco approved the establishment of a Food and Nutrition Unit in select line ministries that will be working together.

“This an opportunity for us to recommit to the administration’s promise and mandate to eradicate poverty in Enugu State, but in this regard, ensuring food security.

“Part of those Ministeries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that are involved in food programme as approved by the Exco are: The Ministry of Human Development and Poverty Eradication, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Industry.”

