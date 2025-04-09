Enugu Govt Takes Delivery Of 100 Tractors, 900 More Underway

Share

The Enugu State Government has received 100 out of the 1,000 tractors ordered by the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, to boost agriculture in the state.

Another batch of 100 is also underway, while the remaining 800 will be assembled at the new Nortra Tractor Assembly Plant and Service Centre established by ODK Group, Danish firm.

Conducting journalists on an inspection of the tractors in Enugu on Monday, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialization, Mr. Patrick Ubru, said this was in fulfilment of Governor Mbah’s earlier promise to mechanise agriculture in the state, boost food production, create jobs, and drive the state’s GDP to $30 billion by 2031.

Ubru said: “What you’re seeing here is a fulfillment of Governor Mbha’s manifesto on mechanising agriculture and ensuring that the agriculture sector in Enugu State takes a different shape.

“It is also ensuring that we increase our productivity up to 200 folds by ensuring that Enugu becomes the food basket of Nigeria.”

