Enugu Govt Speaking On Building RUGA Settlement For Herders

The Enugu State Government has debunked claims making rounds that it plans to establish a Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

Debunking the allegation in a statement issued on Saturday, the state government said rather than establishing the RUGA settlement its plans to establish modern ranches as part of its agro-industrial productivity agenda to turn the state’s dormant assets into productive assets as well as further stem the activities of kidnappers and other criminals, who masquerade as herders.

According to the statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Aka Eze Aka, Governor PeteMbah’sah administration has no plans to give any part of the state’s lands to Fulani leaders in the name of RUGA.

He, however, clarified that the reports and videos of a few individuals purportedly protesting the government’s alleged plan to establish RUGA for the Fulani at Nimbo in Uzo Uwani LGA were the work of manipulators and political losers who want to bring down the administration for political gain.

In a statement titled, “Ranch is Not RUGA,” the commissioner said, “The attention of government has been drawn to insinuations and utter misrepresentation by some individuals of the good initiative of the government to use the ranch to further stem the tide of kidnapping and clashes between our border people and the herders.

“The Enugu State Government is not engaged in any RUGA project in any part of the state and will not do so. “Ranch is not RUGA. It has become vital to explain the design of ranching, a modern form of cattle rearing used all over the world. The recent viral messages and outcry of a few people against what they perceived as the government’s intention to take over a portion of land in Uzo-Uwani LGA and give it to Fulanis under the guise of RUGA is but the unfortunate machination of those who wanted to make a mountain out of a molehill for political reasons.

“The government’s intention is obvious in this regard. Armed bandits and kidnappers acting in the guise of herders have long taken advantage of our forests and farmland to commit heinous crimes, abduction, rape, and killings.

“As a result, specific areas designated for grazing shall be created, managed, and held in trust by the government. It is the idea of the government to build a modern abattoir around each ranch from where all processing of meat is to take place before sale to other parts of the state.

“Consequently, all cattle movement transported from the northern part of the country stops at the ranch for proper inspection and revenue build-up.

“The government cannot allow fabulists and political manipulators to take advantage of social media to work the people into a frenzy against the government’s programmes and projects.

“Our people are, therefore, called upon to closely understand the good intentions of the government and know that the ranch is not RUGA,” the commissioner explained.