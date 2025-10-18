Enugu Govt Slashes C Of O, Other Land-Related Fees By 50%

…As Mbah opens fresh window for landowners, investors to secure property titles

In a reassuring move to empower landowners, encourage investment, and ensure every property in Enugu State has legitimate documentation, Governor Peter Mbah has approved a 50% slash in fees for the processing of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and other land-related documents.

The announcement, made by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Enugu State Geographic Information System (ENGIS), Mr Chiwetalu Nwatu, marks yet another milestone in the Mbah administration’s people-oriented and investment-friendly reform agenda.

According to Mr Nwatu, the discount window will run for 45 days, beginning from October 15, 2025, during which landowners and investors can process their C of O and other title documents at about half the usual cost.

He explained that the policy was introduced to make property ownership more accessible to all, especially unregistered landowners, low-income earners, and the poor, who have long been unable to afford the costs of documentation.

“His Excellency, Dr Peter Mbah, believes every resident deserves a legitimate and secure claim to their land. This initiative reflects his commitment to inclusivity and economic empowerment,” Nwatu stated.

Reassuring applicants of improved efficiency, Mr Nwatu noted that under the current administration, Certificates of Occupancy are now processed within 48 to 72 hours, attributing the success to the full digitisation of land processing, search, and related services in the state.

He said the automation has made it easier, faster, and more transparent for people to apply for and obtain their land titles without unnecessary delays.

“Beyond affordability, the policy also aims to boost land documentation compliance, promote transparency, and block revenue leakages in land transactions — a problem that has plagued the system for years.

“Residents are therefore encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity by visiting the Enugu State Geographic Information System (ENGIS) office to process their documents,” he added.

According to him, the governor, who has consistently been praised for his reform-driven leadership, has once again demonstrated that his administration listens to the people and acts decisively to make Enugu a preferred destination for investment and development, noting the huge reduction of over 65% for industrial/ commercial properties.

“By easing access to vital land titles, the government not only strengthens property rights but also positions Enugu for rapid urban renewal and sustainable economic growth.

“This 50% average reduction underscores the governor’s unwavering resolve to remove barriers, stimulate investment confidence, and promote prosperity for all,” Nwatu further explained.