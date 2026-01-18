Enugu Govt, Rotary Int’l Flag Off 15-Day Free Medical Mission

The Enugu State Government, in partnership with Rotary International, has launched a 15-day free medical outreach, including complex surgical procedures, at the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS) Teaching Hospital, Igbo-Eno.

The medical mission, organised under the Rotary India–Nigeria Medical Mission, was officially declared open at a joint press conference by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. George Ugwu, and the Rotary International Team Leader, Dr. Santhosh Sreedhar.

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of SUMAS, Prof. James Ogbonna, commended Governor Peter Mbah for the administration’s massive investment and sustained commitment to transforming the university into a competitive, world-class medical institution.

The flag-off ceremony coincided with the 4th SUMAS Matriculation Ceremony, where Governor Mbah, represented by the Commissioner for Health, reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to support the institution in its drive to become Nigeria’s leading medical university.

The governor explained that the state government is committing enormous resources to the institution in response to the global healthcare manpower shortage, aiming to train highly skilled medical professionals capable of meeting both local and international demands.

“We have taken a deliberate decision to populate Enugu State, Nigeria, and the world with the medical manpower required to improve healthcare delivery, while also creating quality employment opportunities for our people at home and abroad,” he said.

Governor Mbah noted that the establishment of the SUMAS Teaching Hospital was prioritised early in his administration to ensure medical students receive practical and clinical training.

“That is why we quickly put in place the legal framework for the teaching hospital and appointed the Chief Medical Director. Without a functional teaching hospital, SUMAS would not meet the expectations of a medical university. Today, we are seeing the results of that vision,” he added.

He further highlighted the university’s rapid growth, revealing that student enrolment had increased from about 500 to over 2,000 within a few years. He assured that graduates of the institution would find ample employment opportunities, as the administration is currently building 260 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres and other health facilities across the state to absorb trained professionals.

The governor expressed appreciation to the Rotary Foundation for the partnership and urged resident doctors and healthcare professionals to support the mission through collaboration and knowledge sharing. He also called on residents of Enugu State, particularly those in the Enugu North Senatorial Zone, to take advantage of the free medical services.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor disclosed that at least 15 additional academic programmes received accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) in the 2024/2025 academic session, attributing the achievement to sustained government funding and infrastructural development.

“The SUMAS Teaching Hospital is almost ready for full take-off. The Outpatient Department has been completed, and the Chief Medical Director, as well as the Directors of Administration and Finance, have been appointed. The 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital has been completed, fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, and is ready for operation. Our 120-bed Medical Centre is already in use and undergoing further upgrades,” Prof. Ogbonna said.

He added that Governor Mbah’s support had facilitated the accreditation of several programmes and the provision of modern facilities, assuring that the university management would justify the confidence reposed in it.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers in the state, the Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Samuel Asadu, commended the governor for providing the right infrastructure and enabling environment for the university to thrive.

He urged students to take advantage of the Federal Government’s education loan scheme under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to meet their academic obligations, while cautioning them against cultism and encouraging discipline and adherence to institutional rules.

Earlier, Dr. Sreedhar, a dental surgeon and periodontist, explained that Rotary International deployed a 16-member medical team from India to conduct surgeries, diagnose patients, and administer appropriate treatments during the two-week outreach.

“Rotary Medical Missions will offer a wide range of specialised services, including general surgery, orthopaedics, ENT, dental care, plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynaecology, and other specialty medical services,” he explained.

He added that the mission would also train local doctors on complex surgical procedures and provide free medical services for indigent patients across the zone, calling on community leaders, churches, and stakeholders to mobilise residents to benefit from the initiative.

Medical equipment donated by the foundation includes surgical operating microscopes, dental chairs, theatre tables, and other essential medical devices.