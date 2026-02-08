Enugu Govt Records N406.7bn IGR In 2025, Targets N870bn In 2026

Enugu State Government recorded N406.77bn in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) IN 2025, the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS) has announced.

Of the total amount, tax revenue accounted for N51.5bn, representing 12.6 per cent, while non-tax revenue stood at N355.2bn, representing 87.4 per cent of the total IGR.

The government recalled that although the state’s IGR stood at N26.8bn in 2022, it was able to scale it up to N37.4bn in 2023 following Governor Peter Mbah’s ascension to office and ramped it up further to N180.5bn in 2024 before hitting N406.7bn in 2025.

These were made known by the Chairman of ESIRS, Mr. Emmanuel Nnamani during a press briefing in Enugu on Sunday, attributing the steady astronomic growth in the state’s IGR to deployment of technology, e-payment, widening of the tax net without increasing the rate, as well as other extensive reforms by the Mbah Administration to block revenue leakages.

“The state’s total IGR of Enugu State in 2022 was N26.8bn made up of N16.2bn tax revenue and N10.6bn non-tax revenue.

“In 2023, we pushed the IGR to N37.4bn, made up of N22.9bn tax revenue and N14.5bn non-tax revenue.

“In 2024, we moved the IGR to N180.5b made up of N30bn tax revenue and N150bn non-tax revenue. At that point, Enugu State had started thinking differently and dependence on FAAC for every government activity had drastically reduced.

“The shift from tax revenue-driven funding had happened as at 2024, as Enugu State focused on natural resources, recovery, and revival of moribund assets to move our revenue into stability.

“Enugu State collected a total IGR of N406,774,321,758.87 out of the N509,947,000,000 projected in the 2025 Appropriation Law. This represents a performance of 80 per cent from budget perspective as well as a 125 per cent IGR growth from 2024 figure of N180.5b. It is also a revenue performance that has shown that Enugu State has developed fiscal resilience and sustainability,” Mr. Nnamani stated.

Giving further details, he said, “It is important to state clearly that out of this N406.7bn IGR, tax revenue is just N51.5bn representing 12.6 per cent of the total IGR in 2025, while non-tax revenue is N355.2bn, representing 87.4 per cent of the total IGR.

“As I stated earlier, most of our non-tax revenue is driven by recovery, revitalisation, and optimisation of state assets, many of which were hitherto moribund and fallow assets.”

He expressed optimism over tax revenue growth explaining that the state’s huge investments in infrastructure would attract more residents and businesses, which would not only pay taxes, but create taxable employments.

“If you look at the trend, you would see a conscious effort to grow the tax revenue of Enugu State. Just in 2025, the tax revenue grew from N30bn in 2024 to N51.5bn in 2025, this represents 72 per cent growth year-on-year. It also shows resilience in growth, outperforming tax revenue growth of 31 per cent in 2024.

“This is imperative because tax revenue is most sustaining for any national and subnational government. This is the reason we have intensified efforts to grow it in line with the provisions of tax laws.

“What we have done with tax revenue and by extension the non-tax revenue is like fees, levies, and assets is to plug the leakages in revenues, introducing technology to ensure traceability, accountability and transparency.

“So, 2026 is another year to watch out for Enugu State. Projected IGR is N870bn and tax revenue is expected to dwindle as we implement a pro-citizen tax reform. However, we are very optimistic that we will beat economic expectations in tax revenue as compliance with tax laws has gone up in Enugu State.

“The feedback we get from our people and businesses on a daily basis is that they are now encouraged to pay their tax and fulfill their other financial obligations to government by the fact that they see the transformations going on in every sector of the state under the present administration – the infrastructure, the 260 Smart Green Schools and the 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centre spread across the 260 electoral wards, the Enugu International Conference Centre (ICC), the ICC 5-Star Hotel, the Enugu International Hospital, the Enugu Air, the five modern bus terminals, the 100 CNG buses, and indeed the over 2,000 completed and ongoing projects across the state, just to name a few,” he concluded.