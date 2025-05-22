Enugu Govt Moves To Stem Crime Surge

Share

In Enugu, insecurity is becoming an endless irritant to the government but a nightmare to victims across communities and urban dwellers.

Security agencies, especially the police, have not been spared by the wave of violent attacks. If it’s not an attack on police personnel today, it is the abduction of commuters along the roads tomorrow or invasion of Uzo-Uwani or Isi-uzo local government areas the next day by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

In the scale of magnitude, it however, appears that deaths resulting from the herders are topping the chart. They rampage through communities leaving deaths and carnages on their tracks.

Boundary communities

The most affected are communities around the boundary local government areas bordering the Northern fringes like Kogi and Benue states. Uzo-Uwani, Isi-Uzo, Igbo-Eze North and others fall into this category.

Other local govern- ment areas that are not directly at border lines, but share boundaries with border local government areas, like Udi and Ezeagu among others have also been under the knife of the herdsmen.

From all indications, it appears that the wave of killings in the Middle states like Plateau, Kogi and Benue are gradually spreading down the South East through the Northern flank. Enugu state being a major gateway to the East is now bearing the brunt.

Attacks, killings across the state

To complicate the matter, the activities of unknown gunmen who, from all indications, seem to have sworn endless war of attrition on security personnel, especially the police as well as waves of kidnap- pings have reached alarming pro- portions. Some of the kidnappings are also linked to herders.

Ever since the invasion of Ukpabi-Nimbo in Uzo-Uwani local government area of the state in 2016 and killing of no less than 20 villagers by herders under the ad- ministration of former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State has yet to recover from it. Herders’ attacks have increased despite efforts and different measures put in place to stem the tide.

This is as the declaration of sit-at-home by the outlaws Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in 2021 has added to the insecurity as efforts made to end it have not completely yielded the desired result.

Even members of IPOB have severally denounced the exercise, which appears to have been hijacked by other elements, who have continued to wage war against the police. Only recently, the Fulani herders reportedly invaded Uzo-Uwani for the umpteenth time, killing no less than 25 persons and sacking villag- es. Scores of members of the agrarian communities were also injured.

The attacks have continued even as major roads leading to the local Enugu govt moves to stem crime surge government area have become den of kidnappers, mainly herders. Families are fleeing to Anambra and Kogi states for safety, while others remain vigilant, harbour- ing fear of further violence in the area known as Enugu’s food basket.

Horrifying incident

After the recent attacks, one Godwin Ezugwu, a member of the local vigilante group, recounted the terror, criticising the delayed security response.

“The incident became horrifying as the new Enugu Police Commissioner, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, last week denied publicly that there was any sign of insecurity problems,” he said.

Ezugwu highlighted recent atrocities, including the killing of one of the vigilantes Chijioke Anioke, who was macheted to death at Ekenwaozege junction; the murder of Nwa Black in Opanda, Adani; and the kidnapping of ENTRACO driver, Patty Ozor, with one passenger shot dead. Community leaders, in an SOS to Governor Peter Mbah, expressed frustration over the alleged inaction of Uzo-Uwani LGA Chairman, Chijioke Ezugwu, a former vigilante leader.

They reported frequent farmer abductions and killings over the past two months. Opinion leaders, citing DSS Director General Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, urged communities to arm themselves for self-defense, warning that “Fulanis have declared war on Nigerians, especially Southern Nigeria.”

Sources close to the community leaders claimed that a 2024 security summit proposed by Uzo-Uwani professionals in Nsukka was reportedly ignored by the state government, a development that further deepened local concerns about its readiness to tackle the insurgency and insecurity challenges.

IPOB raises concerns

Similar invasion and killing of members of farming communities in Isi-Uzo LGA triggered protests by women of the area. This development prompted IPOB to accuse Mbah of pampering the herders.

IPOB also endorsed the peaceful protests by Eha-Amufu women. IPOB in a recent statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that every concerned Igbo person should join in discouraging alleged killings “by the Fulani terrorists to avoid mass murders, rapes and the dehumanization going on in Enugu State.

” The statement reads in part: “No responsible governor will parley with murderous terrorists like some of our governors are doing.

Their focus should have been to take a drastic action to deter the marauding terrorists. “You don’t pacify terrorists but instead must deter them with forceful actions. Unfortunately, in Nigeria, the government chooses to befriend and pay the terrorists millions of dollars to pacify them, and we think it is to encourage and sustain their activities against the Nigerian people.”

“The actions of the Nigerian government have emboldened the Fulani terrorists to launch bloody attacks and the killings of thousands of Indigenous People in Nigeria while the same Nigerian government manhandles and humiliates an innocent and peaceful freedom fighter, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB members and Biafrans in general. This is the reason Nigeria has remained among the top countries that are terrorized (#6) according to the Global Terrorism Index report of 2020 to 2024.”

Murder of 3 farmers

In a most recent attack on one of the communities in UzoUwani, a horrifying discovery was made a few days after, where the remains of three brutally murdered individuals were recovered in body bags. Initial reports confirm the victims, who were initially mistaken for yam in the photos circulating online, were ambushed and butchered by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The deceased were identified as farmers from Amaogwu Aku in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area. They were reportedly attacked while returning from their farmland. However, Enugu State Police Command debunked the report that alleged that 25 people were killed in Uzo-Uwani local government area of the State.

According to the police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe in a statement, the news was false and calculated to cause fear in the area and the entire state. Ndukwe noted that the story was also meant to portray the police and other security agencies in bad light that they are not doing enough to check insecurity in the state.

“The Enugu State Command wishes to inform the public that the report alleging a reign of terror and the killing of 25 persons by insurgents in the State is entirely false and deliberately misleading,” he disclosed.

Commendation

Meanwhile some supporters of the state government have continued to praise the efforts of the state government in tackling killings in the state, especially in Uzo-Uwani area.

One of such supporters, one Osita U Onuoha, in a statement acknowledged the worrisome attacks from herdsmen, but noted that security of lives and property remains the top priority of Mbah’s administration.

He wrote, “The consistent killing of innocent citizens in UzoUwani Local Government by the suspected herdsmen has committed the government unto letting no stone unturned to fish out and flush out the evil doers. “Abbi in Uzo-Uwani Local Government which strategically borders Idah in Kogi State is a vast thick forest with porous borders.

The herdsmen find it easy to un- leash mayhem and escape without resistance. “The continued attacks have been existing even before the election of Gov. Peter Mbah. His Excellency expedites action to curtail the sporadic attackers.

He deployed the Distress Response Squad (DRS) in addition to the Forest Guards who have been combing the bushes. The presence of the gallant squad has rekindled hopes for the villages and the attacks have reduced to its barest minimum.”

Similarly, the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Chairman, Ezugwu recently launched Neigh- bourhood Watch security outfit, which he deployed at strategic points. Their services reportedly led to the capture of some of the suspects. He equally cleared both flanks of the Nimbo-Opanda-Adani and Edem-Nrobo-Ezikolo-Abbi roads for clear visibility by the travelers.

Attacks on police

Another worrisome security challenge in the state is the increasing attacks on police men. In the month of March, unknown gunmen attacked Awgu LGA police division, killing one officer and vandalising the station. Also on April 15, 2025 unknown gunmen killed four police officers at a checkpoint and burnt their vehicle.

Only a few days ago, gunmen equally killed two policemen around Agbogugu junction by Enugu–Port-Harcourt Expressway, setting their van on fire. While a few days ago, nine kidnapped victims were rescued at Igboeze-South Local Government Area of the state.

Reports had it that the local government area chairman, Barrister Ugo Ferdi- nand Ukwueze, who coordinated the efforts of the police, military and local vigilante, led to the suc- cessful rescue of the victims, in- cluding two Reverend Sisters in Eburumiri, Ibagwa-Aka on May 2, 2025.

Although Enugu State govern- ment has been deploying huge resources and assets to tackle insecurity, including the establish- ment of the command and control centre, with associated state-ofthe-art equipment, including the Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras, being installed across the state, critics have urged for more actions, especially to cover the rural communities where attacks have increased in recent time.

