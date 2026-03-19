The Enugu State Government has expressed satisfaction with the pace and scale of work at the 10,000-hectare Enugu Tribu Songhai Farms in Obunofia Ndiuno, Ezeagu Local Government Area, following an inspection tour of the facility on Wednesday.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Dr Patrick Ubru, led the inspection alongside partners under the Enugu Tribu Songhai Farms Ltd initiative, including the founder of the Songhai model, Prof. Godfrey Nzamujo.

The visit was to assess progress on the reactivation of the once-dormant farm, now being repositioned into a fully integrated agro-industrial, training, and innovation ecosystem under the state’s public-private partnership model.

At the time of the inspection, work had reached an advanced stage across key parts of the project. Large portions of the farmland had been cleared, access roads graded, while 54 large fish ponds have been constructed. There was also visible progress in the revamp of piggeries and poultry houses, reactivation of water supply systems, renovation of residential quarters, training centres, and other essential infrastructure.

Speaking during the tour, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Dr Patrick Ubru, commended the State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, for demonstrating leadership and commitment in delivering on his promise to revitalise agriculture through strategic partnerships.

Ubru said the visit was a follow-up to an earlier inspection carried out three weeks ago by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, alongside Dr. Nnamdi Ozor, the CEO of Tribu Limited, the core investor in the project.

He noted that the speed and scale of progress on the project were unprecedented.

“This is not the kind of opportunity we should allow to slip away. When the governor said he would transform agriculture with technology and serious partners like Songhai, today it is happening,” Ubru said.

The Commissioner disclosed that the government was already looking ahead to the commissioning of the facility, expressing confidence that the project would be ready in the near term.

“I believe that between now and next month, we will return here with His Excellency to commission this project. By then, we expect to see even more expansion, including ranching and full engagement of our young people,” he added.

He explained that the Enugu Tribu Songhai Farm is being developed as a large-scale agro-industrial hub focused on food production, value-chain development, enterprise incubation, and youth empowerment.

According to Ubru, the project, with its vast land size and integrated structure, is expected to generate employment, boost food security, and position Enugu as a leading destination for modern, technology-driven agriculture.

Also speaking, Prof. Nzamujo described the project as a transformative platform that would redefine agriculture and youth engagement in the state and beyond.

He said the initiative would change the narrative by positioning young people as drivers of production and innovation rather than passive recipients of support.

“Bcause young people are coming here, the Enugu story, the South East story, and indeed the Nigerian story will be different”, he stated.

Nzamujo stressed that the project goes beyond conventional farming, noting that it represents a system where agriculture, industry, and services are integrated into one ecosystem.

“Agriculture is going to become a weapon of mass socio-economic construction. From the primary stage, industry and services will grow from here. This place will become a microcosm of government, where everything is reintegrated and works in synergy,” he said.

He further explained that the initiative is designed to empower participants through practical training that enables self-reliance.

“We are not here to give palliative. Young people are the solution. With this kind of training, they will not be looking for jobs; they will be able to create their own opportunities,” Nzamujo added.

Also, a prominent farmer in the state, Alhaji Sani Friday Nnaji, CEO of Ugwu Anama Farm Ltd, who was part of the inspection tour, expressed satisfaction with the scale and quality of work on the ground.

He praised Governor Peter Mbah for prioritising agriculture and noted that his visit was to explore areas of collaboration with the Enugu Tribu Songhai Farms initiative.

Nnaji said he was particularly delighted to meet Prof. Godfrey Nzamujo in person, describing him as a legend whose model has reshaped agriculture across Africa.

“I am truly impressed by what I have seen here. This is a bold and visionary project that will redefine agriculture in Enugu State. I came to explore areas of collaboration, and meeting Prof. Nzamujo today is something I consider a great privilege,” he stated.