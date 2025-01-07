Share

Late Nollywood actor, John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope has been honoured with a posthumous award at a high-profile event in Enugu State.

New Telegraph recalls that the talented actor died alongside some other colleagues in a boat collision while returning from a movie shoot from Delta State.

Announcing the posthumous award, a Nigerian producer, Nani Boi said Junior Pope’s legacy will be cherished, and the award to the late actor was bestowed by the Enugu State Government through its Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

READ ALSO:

The post reads, “Posthumous award to the late great Junior Pope? Da Swagnation. Forever Green In Our Hearts.

“Thanks to the Enugu State Government via the ministry of culture and tourism. @madueke.ugoochi Junior Pope lives on .. Cc @ rechaelokonkwo”.

See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: