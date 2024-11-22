Enugu Govt Hails Finnish Govt Over Simon Ekpa’s Arrest

Share

Following the arrest of Simon Ekpa by the Finnish Government, the Enugu State Government under the leadership of Governor Peter Mbah has pledged its willingness to provide evidence of Ekpa’s alleged horrors against the Igbo community and ensure his prosecution and conviction, whether in Finland or Nigeria.

The Enugu State Government on Friday lauded the Republic of Finland for the arrest of the Finland-based leader of the criminal group Autopilots.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, describing him as a common criminal and terrorist with no regard for the welfare of the Igbo people.

“The Enugu State Government welcomes the arrest of the Finland-based terrorist, Simon Ekpa

“His arrest and trial will no doubt go a long way in strengthening peace, security, and stability in all parts of the South East

“This arrest is in line with the demand of Governor Peter Mbah’s Administration, which has repeatedly made it known that Ekpa is a megalomaniac, common criminal, murderer, and fraudster, who takes joy in feeding fat on the manipulated emotions of Ndigbo and inflicting misery on the South East region.” the statement reads partly.

