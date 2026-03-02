Enugu Gov’t Grants 90-Day Amnesty For Buildings Without Approval

The Enugu State Government has announced a 90-day amnesty window for property owners without approved building plans to regularise their properties, as part of ongoing efforts to enforce structured urban development and strengthen regulatory compliance across the state.

The State government, in a statement issued by the Managing Director of the Enugu State Geographic Information System (ENGIS), Chiwetalu Nwatu, in Enugu, said the initiative, which will be implemented in collaboration with relevant planning authorities, offers owners of existing buildings an opportunity to obtain proper approvals and avoid future sanctions.

Under the amnesty, property owners without approved plans are required to submit as-built drawings for approval through ENGIS. Those without existing drawings have been advised to engage certified architects to prepare as-built plans reflecting the current state of their structures and submit them within the amnesty period.

ENGIS said the measure is designed to improve compliance, sanitise the built environment, and reinforce orderly physical development in line with the administration’s urban planning agenda.

The agency also issued a strong advisory on mandatory compliance going forward. It stressed that no building plan approval will henceforth be granted without a registered land title, noting that acceptable documents include a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) or a registered Deed of Assignment.

It further warned that no construction should commence without both a valid land title and an approved building plan issued by the appropriate authority, including ENGIS, the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), or designated town planning offices.

ENGIS also called on individuals and corporate bodies holding land under Power of Attorney arrangements to regularise their documentation by registering proper title instruments, to ensure eligibility for approvals and full legal protection.

Speaking on the policy, Nwatu described the amnesty as a corrective and forward-looking intervention. “This window is not punitive; it is an opportunity for property owners to come into compliance without penalties while helping the state build a more organised and secure urban environment,” he said.

He added that the move aligns with the state’s broader land administration reforms. “Going forward, we are institutionalising a culture where land title and building approval go hand in hand. This is critical for protecting genuine property owners and ensuring Enugu grows in a planned and sustainable manner,” Nwatu stated.

The amnesty took effect on Friday, February 27, 2026.