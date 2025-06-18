Enugu Govt Gears Up For 23rd NSF

Share

… Olopade holds productive meeting with Governor Peter Mbah

Preparations are in full swing for the 23rd National Sports Festival, to be hosted by Enugu State, as the Coal City positions itself to deliver a memorable fiesta.

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, held a productive meeting with the Executive Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency Peter Ndubuisi Mbah at the Enugu State Government House on Tuesday, as part of strategic engagements to ensure early planning and smooth execution of the biennial multi-sport event.

During the visit, the Governor reaffirmed Enugu State’s resolve to delivering a world-class festival that will not only celebrate Nigeria’s athletic talents but also promote national unity and youth engagement.

In a major step forward, Governor Mbah has approved the composition of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), which will be officially inaugurated on Wednesday.

The LOC comprises seasoned professionals with robust credentials in sports administration, youth development, and executive planning—positioning the State to deliver a seamless and impactful festival experience.

According to the NSC DG, Hon. Olopade, “The National Sports Festival is more than just a competition; it’s a legacy project that transforms host cities.

Enugu has shown impressive readiness and political will, which are the ingredients for success. We’re confident in their ability to deliver.”

Enugu State won the hosting rights for the 23rd edition of the festival after a highly competitive bidding process.

The event is scheduled for 2026 and is expected to draw over thousands of athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators from across the country.

Building on the successes of Gateway Games 2024, Enugu State is poised to raise the bar even higher.

Committing itself to early planning, the State Government has promised to lay the groundwork for a landmark edition of the National Sports Festival one that will celebrate athletic excellence, foster national unity, and leave a lasting legacy for the future of Nigerian sports.

