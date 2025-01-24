Enugu Govt, Fungtai Engineering, National Cashew Association Sign Mou To Boost Agric, Industrialisation

Share

The Enugu State Government and Fungtai Engineering Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), for the production of cash crops on 7,221 hectares of agricultural land at Ugwujoro, Nimbo, in Uzo-Uwani LGA, in line with Governor Peter Mbah’s vision to ramp up agriculture and agroindustrialisation, boost security, and create employment.

They also signed another MoU with the National Cashew Association of Nigeria, NCAN, for the establishment of a prefabricated Domestic Export Warehouse at the Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo on 5 hectares of land.

Speaking at the different MoU signing ceremonies at Government House, Enugu, Governor Mbah described agriculture as a major Gross Domestic Product-enabling sector in his administration’s effort to grow the state’s economy to a $30bn economy in the next six years.

At the signing of the MoU with Fungtai Engineering, Mbah, who was represented by the Secretary to State Government, SSG, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, said the over 7,000-hectare agricultural initiative at Ugwujoro, Nimbo, ensures active utilisation of the area bothering the state and Kogi that had hitherto suffered attacks.

Share

Please follow and like us: