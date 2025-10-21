Enugu Gov’t Demolishes Property Used For Kidnapping

The Enugu State Government on Tuesday demolished a building reportedly used for kidnapping, in line with state laws aimed at curbing criminal activities.

The structure, a bungalow at Umueze Awkunanaw in Nkanu West Local Government Area, was previously used by Igwenagu Ogbodo and his gang to hold victims. Security agencies had rescued a kidnap victim from the property earlier in the week.

Ogbodo and several gang members managed to escape during the security operation, sustaining varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

Speaking during the demolition, Nkanu West LGA Council Chairman, Hon. John Ogbodo, praised Governor Peter Mbah for demonstrating political will in the fight against insecurity.

He highlighted that the suspect’s vehicle, as well as arms and ammunition, were recovered during the rescue operation.

“This is not the first house to be demolished in Enugu by this administration, but it is the first in Nkanu West. I know this will serve as a deterrent to other criminal elements,” the chairman said.

He urged community leaders to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

The chairman also warned property owners to monitor tenants carefully, emphasizing that any property used for criminal activities like kidnapping will face demolition under state law.

He further noted that the demolition would act as a warning to remaining criminals, stating, “There is no hiding place in Enugu State of today because the arm of the government will catch up with them.”

Residents who witnessed the demolition attested to the suspect’s criminal record. Ikechukwu Amos, a community elder, said, “I can’t deny it, he is a criminal. We advised him, but he refused. This same boy returned from prison not too long ago and has been engaging in illicit activities ever since.”

Another resident, Edeh Chidera Kingsley, described the suspect, also known as Fela, as a lazy man who chooses criminality over work.

The ward councilor, Uchenna Jideofor, expressed gratitude to the governor for enforcing state laws against kidnapping.

He described the demolition as a welcome development and a lesson to others who choose a life of crime.

“The guy is notorious in criminal activities. Even after serving time, he returned to committing crimes. Today’s action will serve as a lesson to others who have chosen the fast lane,” Jideofor stated.