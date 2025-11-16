New Telegraph

November 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Enugu Govt Credits…

Enugu Govt Credits Synergy, Digital Overhaul For Record Revenue Gains

The Enugu State Government has attributed the record rise in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to enhanced synergy among revenue agencies, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), and the digital overhaul of its revenue collection system.

Speaking at a high-level strategy retreat themed “From Silos to Synergy: Achieving Unified Revenue Targets Through Coordination and Accountability,” Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, highlighted the abolition of cash collections across MDAs, enabling real-time payments, stronger anti-corruption measures, digital dashboards, and improved project monitoring.

Prof. Onyia noted that citizens can now track revenues to projects across the state, enhancing transparency and public confidence.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

MDAs now operate on quarterly and annual targets linked to performance scorecards, with whistleblower and enforcement mechanisms tackling fraud.

Enugu State Internal Revenue Service Executive Chairman, Mr. Ekene Nnamani, underscored gains from digital tax administration, unified reporting, and inter-agency coordination, assuring a smooth rollout of the 2026 tax law. Senior Special Assistant on Revenue Mobilisation, Mrs. Adenike Okebu, revealed that 20% of MDAs generate 80% of IGR, warning that manual processes and fragmented systems remain the greatest threats to revenue growth.

The retreat concluded with participants committing to deepen collaboration, strengthen digital systems, and advance Governor Peter Mbah’s vision of a modern, leak-proof, and citizen-focused revenue framework.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

T2 Denounces Misinformation On Network Operations
Read Next

Nigeria Must Harness Human Capital To Lead Africa Out Of Poverty – Obasanjo