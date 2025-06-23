Enugu Govt Concludes Training Of Over 18,000 Teachers As Smart Schools Resume September

Share

As part of the sweeping education reforms introduced by Governor Peter Mbah’s administration, the Enugu State Government has announced ongoing intensification of training for more than 18,000 public school teachers with phase 1 already concluded.

The training is a preparatory move ahead of the resumption of Smart Green Schools across the state, set to begin in September.

This was even as the state government stated that it would be partnering with local governments on intensive training of teachers on the phase 2 programme which would soon commence.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ndubueze Mbah, disclosed this at a seminar held over the weekend in Enugu.

He stated that the teachers—comprising both newly recruited and existing educators—underwent a rigorous training programme focused on digital literacy and 21st-century instructional methods.

