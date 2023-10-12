Enugu Govt, Coal Mining Firm, Reach N1bn Settlement

Milhouse Energy Services Ltd, a coal mining firm at Awhum, Enugu State is to pay the sum of N1billion into the Enugu State Environmental Remediation Trust Fund, while also paying a N100,000 tax on every truckload of coal evacuated from a mining site at Awhum in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

The Fund will be transparently managed by an independent committee of professionals specifically for the remediation and healing of the affected environment.

Recall that the mining site was one of the many sealed by the Enugu State Committee on Review of Mining Activities headed by the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu, following a crackdown by the Governor Peter Mbah administration on illegal mining sites in the state, including those without environmental impact certification and remediation plans.