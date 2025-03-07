Enugu Govt Bans Unlawful Pasting Of Posters

Share

The Enugu State Government has banned the pasting of posters on any outdoor surface or space in the state without prior approval.

The government, in a statement issued by the Enugu State Structures for Signages and Advertisement Agency (ENSSAA) on Thursday stated that it was unlawful to paste or display posters on any outdoor surface or space in the state without first obtaining written approval from the agency.

The statement, signed by the General Manager, Frank Aninwike, said the agency would no longer tolerate the defacing of outdoor surfaces and spaces, warning that defaulters would face a fine of up to N50 million.

The statement reads in parts: “This is to inform all the political parties, churches, schools, printers, advertisers, marketers, producers and the general public that henceforth, no person or entity should post or display any poster on public or private structures, buildings, walls, highways or any outdoor surface or space within Enugu State without first obtaining the written approval of Enugu State Structures for Signages and Advertisement Agency (ENSSAA).”

