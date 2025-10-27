Enugu Govt Arrests Man For Defiling 2 Daughters

The Enugu State Government, through the Office of the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, has confirmed the arrest of Mr Ozioma Okonkwo, a native of Imo State residing in Enugu, for allegedly defiling his two biological daughters aged two and five years.

Okonkwo was apprehended on the night of October 25, following a distress report from a concerned and patriotic citizen who promptly alerted the authorities. The suspect is currently in police custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, the two children have been admitted into a government approved shelter under the Ministry, where they are receiving medical care and psychosocial support. Their mother, who is deeply traumatised by the incident, will commence therapy under the supervision of the Ministry’s social welfare and counseling team.

The Enugu State Government commends the Nigeria Police Force for their swift and professional response, which led to the prompt arrest of the suspect.

The government reiterates its zero tolerance policy on sexual and genderbased violence, assuring the public that all offenders will face the full weight of the law.

Speaking on the incident, the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development condemned the act in strong terms, describing it as “a heart-wrenching and unacceptable crime against innocence.”

“The Enugu State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, remains unwavering in its commitment to protect every child and ensure that perpetrators of such evil acts are brought to justice.

No child should ever have to endure such trauma, especially from those meant to provide care and protection,” the Commissioner stated. The government also appreciates the vigilance and cooperation of citizens who continue to support efforts aimed at protecting the rights, safety, and dignity of women and children across the state.