Enugu Gov’t Announces New Scholarship Awards

The Enugu State Government has announced new scholarship awards for indigenes at undergraduate, postgraduate, and teacher-education levels, offering a total of 1,600 slots.

The scheme is managed by the Enugu State Scholarship and Education Loans Board under the Ministry of Education.

The awards include 500 undergraduate scholarships, 1,000 teacher scholarships for Master’s studies aimed at state-employed teachers willing to serve ten years in the state’s education system, and 100 postgraduate scholarships for Master’s and PhD applicants in Nigerian institutions for the 2025 academic year.

Applicants must be confirmed indigenes of Enugu State with admission into approved programmes for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Required documents include an LGA identification letter, admission and acceptance letters, attestation from a traditional ruler, and a passport photograph, with teachers also required to submit employment letters.

All documents must be uploaded online as a single PDF file not exceeding 2MB through https://apply.esselb.en.gov.ng. The application window for undergraduate and postgraduate categories opens on 14 November 2025 and closes at midnight on 28 November 2025, while the Teachers’ Scholarship will close on 8 December 2025.

The scholarship examination will be conducted online as a computer-based test, allowing candidates to participate from any location with reliable internet access, and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Visually impaired students and students with disabilities in 100 and 200 levels are encouraged to apply, and applications will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ndubueze Mbah, commended Governor Dr. Peter Mbah for his sustained investment in the education sector, describing the 2025 scholarship programme as part of broader reforms to strengthen learning outcomes and expand access to higher education in Enugu State.