Enugu Gov’t Announces Coal City Marathon

As part of its effort to promote sporting culture and fitness in the state, the Enugu State Government has announced that it will be hosting the Coal City Marathon Sports Festival on May. 4.

While announcing the development in Enugu on Monday, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu, also said the state had already commenced playing night matches at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, stating that this was possible because of the governor’s giant strides in the security sector, which has made the state the safest in the country.

The commissioner, who said the half marathon would traverse the city and parks, encouraged lovers of sports to seize the opportunity by registering for the sports festival regardless of whether they fall within the level of professional or amateur as it was meant to revive the spirit of the “huge sporting culture” the state is known for