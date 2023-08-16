Enugu govs community’s youth protest alleged land grabbing

Some youths in Owo, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the community of the state governor, Peter Mbah, have protested alleged land grabbing and other offences allegedly being perpetrated by the traditional ruler of the town, HRH Igwe Godwin Okeke Arum and a former president-general, PG of the town union, Mr Okeke Akpu. In a viral video, the youths chanting solidarity songs with placards bearing different inscriptions, including;”Okeke Arum, leave Owo Kingdom alone”, “Okeke Arum mind Mburu Owo Autonomous Community” among others went round the community to register their annoyance against the Traditional Ruler and Akpu.

Speaking, the President General of Owo Town Union, Prince Augustine Nnajieze, said their protest is against alleged atrocities committed by Igwe Godwin Okeke Arum, including turning the Community Neighbourhood Watch to his personal security and thugs by which he harasses and intimidates anybody against him. “Okeke Arum is not the Igwe of Owo, but the Igwe of Mburu Owo Autonomous Community, yet he is forcing himself on the entire community.

This man has committed so much atrocities in Owo Town, that he has turned the Enugu State Neighbourhood Watch into his personal security and thugs.