Enugu Gov Retires Rangers’ Number 5 Jersey For Chukwu

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has officially retired the famous number five jersey at Rangers International FC in honour of the late captain, Christian Chukwu. Governor Mbah made this announcement during the Night of Tributes held in Enugu to celebrate the football legend, who was not only the former captain of Rangers International FC and the Green Eagles but also a coach for both teams.

He remarked: “Chukwu was more than just a defender and captain; he was a unifying figure at a time when our nation sought symbols of pride.

He was a proud son of Enugu, an icon of Igboland, and a national treasure. He led both Enugu Rangers and the Nigerian national team with a unique combination of discipline, humility, and determination. Beyond football, he exemplified leadership, commanded respect, fostered discipline, and inspired greatness.”