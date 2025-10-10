Enugu Gov, Mbah To Defect To APC Tuesday

Barring the last-minute change, the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, will on Tuesday, October 14, announce his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

New Telegraph gathered that the Governor is expected to defect to the APC alongside other elected national and state legislators, members of the state executive, and party leaders from ward and local government levels across the state.

The National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and Deputy National Chairman (South), Hon. Eneukwu, at the inauguration of a seven-man caretaker committee for the party in Enugu State, indicated ongoing efforts to expand the party’s influence in the South East region.

To confirm the new development, the newly inaugurated Enugu State APC caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye, told newsmen at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja that the Governor and his appointee would officially be received into the party on October 14.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had on Thursday dissolved the Enugu State Working Committee (SWC) and appointed a seven-member caretaker committee to oversee the party’s affairs in the state.