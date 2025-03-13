Enugu Gaming Commission Lifts Suspension On License Renewal

Share

…Launches new technology platform

The Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission (ESGC) has announced the lifting of restrictions on license renewal by operators.

The decision was made known in a statement issued by the Commission’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nwanneka Udeh, on Thursday, explaining that the Commission had also launched a new and technology-driven platform that ensures faster and more convenient renewal and other services.

According to the statement, this signals a new era of regulatory efficiency and compliance enforcement.

“This decision, which is a fallout from last year’s Gaming Stakeholders Forum, where ESGC outlined key reforms aimed at strengthening the gaming industry and promoting responsible gaming practices, is a necessary step in modernising the gaming industry in the state,” the statement quoted the Executive Secretary/CEO of ESGC, Prince Arinze Arum, as saying.

“With the lifting of restrictions on license renewals, gaming operators can now seamlessly update their licenses through the newly introduced Enugu State Gaming Regulatory Platform, ESGRP. This digital solution ensures faster approvals, enhanced compliance monitoring, and a secure licensing process.

“As part of ESGC’s broader regulatory reforms, the Commission is implementing a series of initiatives, including the creation of gaming offices across all Local Government Areas (LGAs), the engagement of Gaming Inspectors to enhance compliance monitoring, the introduction of official Gaming Approval Signages for licensed operators, and the strict enforcement of permanent structures for gaming outlets to phase out makeshift stands,” he added

Also, the Commission announced that the highly anticipated Rangers FC Dream Big Raffle and ESGC’s Good Cause Projects aimed at community development would commence in the coming months.

“The Enugu State Gaming Regulatory Platform, developed in collaboration with Goflux Services Limited, will streamline licensing, automate compliance oversight, and enhance revenue collection through digital payment channels.

“This is a game-changer for the industry, as we are committed to leveraging technology to improve regulatory efficiency, increase revenue, and ensure fairness in gaming operations,” Prince Arum added.

ESGC, therefore, urges all gaming operators to take advantage of the seamless online license renewal process and adhere strictly to the new regulatory guidelines.

