Enugu Gaming Commission Lifts Suspension On License Renewal

Share

The Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission (ESGC) has announced the lifting of restrictions on license renewal by operators.

The decision was made known in a statement issued by the Commission’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nwanneka Udeh, yesterday, explaining that the Commission had also launched a new technology-driven platform that ensures faster and more convenient renewal and other services.

According to the statement, this signals a new era of regulatory efficiency and compliance enforcement.

“This decision, which is a fallout from last year’s Gaming Stakeholders Forum, where ESGC outlined key reforms aimed at strengthening the gaming industry and promoting responsible gaming practices, is a necessary step in modernizing the gaming industry in the state,” the statement quoted the Executive Secretary/CEO of ESGC, Prince Arinze Arum, as saying.

“With the lifting of restrictions on license renewals, gaming operators can now seamlessly update their licenses through the newly introduced Enugu State Gaming Regulatory Platform, ESGRP.

This digital solution ensures faster approvals, enhanced compliance monitoring, and a secure licensing process,” he added Also, the Commission announced that the highly anticipated Rangers FC Dream Big Raffle and ESGC’s Good Cause Projects aimed at community development would commence in the coming months.

ESGC, therefore, urged all gaming operators to take advantage of the seamless online license renewal process and adhere strictly to the new regulatory guidelines.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

