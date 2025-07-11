Enugu, Firm Graduate 39 Digital Court Reporters

The Enugu State Government, in partnership with LexTech Ecosystem Limited, a Nigerian legal technology company, on Wednesday graduated 39 pioneer Verbatim Court Reporters to enhance efficient justice delivery in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that verbatim court reporters are professionals trained to produce precise and complete real-time records of spoken words during court proceedings, depositions, and arbitrations.

They ensure accuracy in court reporting by providing real-time transcription services across various courts. Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at the High Court Auditorium in Enugu, Gov. Peter Mbah said the reporters were trained to enhance court efficiency and accelerate justice delivery in the state.

Mbah, represented by his Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Mr Osinachi Nnajieze, noted that the graduates were the first beneficiaries of his administration’s judicial reforms, aimed at modernising the legal system.

According to the governor, the new initiative will not displace existing court clerks who still use manual processes. He rather said the reforms were designed to be inclusive, providing opportunities for all judiciary staff to upgrade their skills and adapt to evolving technologies.

“You will set the pace,” he told the graduates. “Help us take records accurately and retrieve them quickly. “Become critical part of what needs to be done for judiciary to thrive”.

Congratulating the reporters, Mbah said, “You came this far because you are good enough. Your story in judiciary starts now”.

In his address, the Chief Executive Officer of LexTech Ecosystem Limited, Emeka Albert, described the event as the beginning of a new chapter in the administration of justice in Enugu state.

He explained that the initiative stemmed from a vision to equip the courts with real-time transcription professionals capable of bridging the longstanding gap in accurate and efficient court reporting.

Albert noted that during court proceedings, the trained reporters would capture audio and transcribe it into text, significantly reducing the burden on judges “who currently take notes by hand.”