Enugu Farm Estates: A Blueprint For Agric Transformation

For centuries, agriculture has been the silent engine of economic growth, sustaining civilisations and shaping the prosperity of nations.

Today, Enugu State is embarking on a bold journey to revolutionise its agricultural landscape with the Enugu Farm Estates Programme—a visionary initiative poised to turn rural communities into thriving economic hubs.

This is not just about farming; it is about transforming lives, unlocking prosperity, and placing Enugu on the global agricultural map. Imagine a future where every farmer has access to modern technology, every hectare of land yields its full potential and agriculture is no longer seen as a struggle but a thriving industry.

The potential impact of this programme on the local economy is significant, with the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and a substantial increase in agricultural output.

With a strategic blueprint inspired by the success stories of Israel, Brazil, China, and Vietnam, Enugu State is determined to harness its rich agricultural resources to create employment, ensure food security, and drive economic growth.

This ambitious strategy aims to increase agricultural output by 2000% within the next decade, positioning Enugu as a model for sustainable agricultural development.

Similar models in Israel have increased farm yields by 1,500% through precision agriculture, while Brazil has turned formerly unproductive land into thriving agricultural hubs, contributing over $84 billion annually to its economy. This potential for economic growth is a reason for optimism about the future of Enugu State. Enugu State embraces a holistic approach to agricultural transformation.

The programme is not just about farming but about creating a structured and sustainable ecosystem where agriculture drives economic prosperity. The Enugu Farm Estates Programme is poised to impact the state’s socio-economic landscape by targeting food security, job creation, and rural economic development.

Governor Dr. Peter Mbah stated: “We envision an Enugu where agriculture is not just a subsistence activity but a wealth generating industry, contributing significantly to our $30 billion GDP target.”

The policy for the development of agriculture is a two-pronged approach. The first is supporting large-scale farming through land banks. Investors are allocated land to commence large-scale agriculture.

The second is the farm estates. The Farm Estates is for smallholder farmers. While increasing the productivity of smallholder farmers, the government aims to aggregate them and make them produce in a manner that surpasses the productivity of large-scale farmers.

This dual strategy—supporting smallholder farmers while creating opportunities for large-scale agribusiness—ensures Enugu’s comprehensive and sustainable agricultural transformation.

In Nigeria, states embracing large-scale agribusiness have reported a noticeable increase in agricultural GDP within five years. Enugu State has positioned itself as a destination for large-scale commercial agriculture.

The Enugu State Land Bank, with over 130,000 hectares of land, is available for investors looking to establish large-scale agricultural enterprises. This policy framework attracts agribusiness investments, fosters public-private agricultural partnerships, promotes modern and technology-driven farming practices, and develops value chains for export and food processing.

The Farm Estate Model is built on three key pillars: sustainable agricultural practices that promote environmentally friendly farming techniques and ensure long-term productivity; economic empowerment that creates direct and indirect employment opportunities while increasing farmers’ incomes; and rural security and development that transforms uninhabited and underutilised lands into thriving agricultural hubs contributing to community stability.

With these guiding principles, the programme is designed to harness Enugu’s vast agricultural potential and create an inclusive economy where smallholder farmers and large-scale investors can thrive.

The Farm Estates are designed to operate as cluster farms, with each estate covering 200 hectares per ward. Enugu State has 260 wards, resulting in 52,000 hectares of farmland, providing over 104,000 direct jobs and more than 156,000 indirect jobs.

This unprecedented scale of development marks a bold step toward repositioning agriculture as a cornerstone of the state’s economy. A similar initiative in Vietnam helped lift over 20 million people out of poverty by transforming its rural agricultural sector through farm clusters and structured support systems.

