Enugu: Ex-Lawmaker, Six Others In Police Net Over Alleged Criminal Activities

The Enugu State Police Command has said that seven people including a former council member have been taken into custody for suspected criminal activity in Enugu city.

The Command who made this known in a statement issued by DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said the six suspects were found with six weapons, sixteen live rounds, and a stolen car.

According to the PPRO, on December 6, police officers from the Abakpa Police Division detained Henry Agbo Ogbonna, a former lawmaker, and six other people in cooperation with the Neighbourhood Watch Group.

He stated that the former lawmaker was the representative of Enugu South Local Government Area’s Ikiriki Ward 6.

“The suspect and cohorts, who escaped, had attacked their male victim, dispossessed him of his phones and snatched his Toyota Camry car in the process,” he noted.

He revealed that they were about to flee when law enforcement officers surprised them, apprehended the culprit, and found the car and one locally manufactured double-barreled handgun.