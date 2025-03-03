Enugu Emerges Top Performer In UBEC Performance Indicators

Share

Enugu State has emerged top spot in key Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) performance indicators across the federation.

At a three-day meeting of SUBEB chairmen and states’ commissioners for education with the UBEC Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba, and members of the management team, which came to an end on Saturday in Abuja, Enugu State’s exceptional records were highlighted and lauded as exemplary by the commission.

According to UBEC, the state emerged first in several areas, including highest budget allocation to education, alignment with UBEC initiatives, accessing matching grants, provision of modern infrastructure, and introduction of skill-based subjects.

UBEC stressed that its assessments were driven by several indicators, adding that Enugu State allocated 33% of its budget to the education sector, surpassing the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) 26% benchmark.

It also noted that the state’s basic education programmes also align with UBEC’s visions and initiatives, aiming to transform universal basic education nationwide.

Speaking shortly after the event, the ENSUBEB Chairman, Prof Okibe Banko, said the reports indicated that Enugu State further demonstrated its commitment to partnering with UBEC and other stakeholders by clearing its backlog of unaccessed Matching Grants and accessing UBEC-FI Matching Grants up to 2024.

While appreciating the state governor, Dr Peter Mbah, for his efforts in prioritising the education sector, Banko said Mbah’s leadership has shown its commitment to providing quality and accessible basic education for all the children of school age in the state.

