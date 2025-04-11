Enugu Electricity Commission Issues Fresh 5MW Power License

Share

In yet another milestone in its regulatory efforts to boost electricity supply in the state, the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission, EERC, has issued a 5MW power generation license to Tempo Power Solutions Ltd to set up a gas-fired plant.

This brings to a total of 15MW, the worth of power generation licenses issued by EERC since the successful completion of the transfer of regulatory oversight from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to the agency on October 22, 2024, a feat it was the first state to achieve.

Speaking during the issuance of the license at the EERC office in Enugu, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Chijioke Okonkwo, said the milestone reflected the growing confidence that private sector players and investors reposed in the Enugu State electricity sector and in the enabling environment created for electricity business to thrive.

He said: “Tempo Power swiftly took advantage of this opportunity offered by the conducive investment climate in Enugu State, engaged an offtaker and successfully completed the application process for the generation license.”

