The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zonal Directorate, has arraigned Barrister Benjamin Chukwuemeka Nwobodo before Justice F.O. Giwa-Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court, Enugu State.

New Telegraph gathered that the lawyer was arraigned on a five-count charge of forgery and obtaining by false pretence money amounting to N12 million.

One of the charges alleges that on January 15, 2014, Nwobodo fraudulently obtained N9 million from Wilson Ikeani Igwe under the false pretence of selling three plots of land in Emene, Enugu State.

Another charge accuses him of obtaining N3 million on December 15, 2014, from the same individual for the sale of one plot of land in Emene.

The alleged actions violate Section 1 of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006, and are punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

However, Nwobodo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The EFCC’s counsel, CSE Chikezie Raymond Edozie, requested a trial date and the defendant’s remand at the Enugu State Correctional Facility.

Nwobodo, representing himself, made an oral bail application, which was granted under stringent conditions.

Two sureties with N25 million each, One surety must own landed property in the Enugu metropolis the second surety must be a blood relative and provide three years’ tax clearance are the conditions listed out for Nwobodo’s bail.

Additionally, Both sureties must submit affidavits of means and EFCC must verify the sureties’ details within seven days.

Also to ensure his presence in the country throughout his trial, the defendant has been requested to surrender his international passport to the Deputy Court Registrar.

Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo allowed Nwobodo to leave on self-recognizance but stipulated that he must meet the bail conditions within 10 days or face arrest and remand.

The trial is scheduled for May 13 and 14, 2025.

