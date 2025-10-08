Enugu East Senator Defects From Labour Party To APC

Senator Kelvin Chukwu, representing Enugu East Senatorial District, has officially defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection was formally announced during Wednesday’s plenary session of the Senate in Abuja.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read Chukwu’s letter of defection on the floor of the Red Chamber, marking yet another high-profile departure from the Labour Party in recent months.

In the letter, Senator Chukwu attributed his decision to prolonged internal crises, lack of cohesion, and leadership tussles within the Labour Party, which he said had made it difficult for him to effectively discharge his legislative duties and deliver on his campaign promises to his constituents.

“My decision to leave the Labour Party is born out of the irreconcilable internal divisions and destabilization that have weakened the party’s capacity to function as a credible opposition platform. I believe that by joining the APC, I can better serve the people of Enugu East and contribute meaningfully to national development,” the letter partly read.

Chukwu, who succeeded his late brother, Senator Chimaroke Chukwu, after the 2023 elections, was one of the prominent Labour Party lawmakers from the South East.

Reacting to the defection, Senate President Akpabio welcomed Senator Chukwu to the APC caucus, assuring him of full support in his legislative duties.

“We welcome our brother to the progressives’ family. Together, we will continue to work for the unity and development of our great nation,” Akpabio said.