Enugu Earmarks N10bn For Phase 1 Of 135.4km Rail Project

Enugu State has earmarked N10 billion in its 2026 budget as the state’s equity contribution to the first phase of a 135.4km standard gauge rail project, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Barr. Chris-Roberts Ozongwu, announced on Thursday at the NUJ Press Centre, Enugu.

The rail initiative is part of Governor Peter Mbah’s vision to establish a multimodal transport system incorporating rail, tram, and inland water services to complement road networks. The project is planned to extend to neighbouring states, enhancing connectivity across the South East region.

The government also plans to expand Enugu Air’s fleet by 14 additional aircraft, bringing it to 20 planes by the end of 2025, and will invest N10 billion each in the Akanu Ibiam International Airport concession and a vehicle assembly program to produce 2,100 taxis for youth empowerment and the Distress Response Squad.

Ozongwu highlighted that the 2026 budget, totaling N1.62 trillion, emphasizes capital expenditure (80%) to drive economic growth and social development. He urged investors to take advantage of Enugu’s pro-business environment, noting that the administration manages the state with a private-sector mentality.

“Human life is about improvements. We have the perso.nnel, the acumen, and the resources to ensure Enugu continues its trajectory of growth,” Ozongwu said, inviting investors to be part of the state’s development story.