Enugu Donates 30 Buses To Technical Schools

The Enugu State Government has donated 30 buses to science, technical and vocational schools to enhance their day-to-day operations. Governor Peter Mbah, who presented the buses to the schools at the weekend, promised to overhaul the education system.

Mbah, represented by his Special Adviser on Education Innovation, Dr. Chinyere Onyishi, said the buses would help the principals discharge their duties optimally.

He said: “With these vehicles, distance is no longer a barrier as principals in the schools can move about to carry out their activities with ease, monitoring teaching and learning. “What is happening in Enugu is a transformation.

Today’s education has shifted from content memorisation to creativity, critical thinking and problem- solving approach.” “You can see that everything is revolutionising, and Enugu State is taking the lead. “Our target is to make sure that our children compete effectively anywhere in the world.

“The buses we are handing over to each of the schools today is to make sure that everything is working well and that distance wouldn’t be a barrier while carrying out your official duties.

“With these, you can move around, discharging your duties without any problem arising from transportation.” Mbah praised the Science, Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board (STVSMB) Chairman, Amaka Ngene, for her outstanding performance.

He said: “I want to encourage the board chairman who is working so hard to ensure that principals are doing the right thing. “So, we are happy to have a transitional and amazing leader who loves education and prepares our children to become the leaders of tomorrow.” Ngene lauded the governor for boosting the education sector.

According to her, the board had already given orientation to the principals and drivers on how the buses should be used and the purpose they were meant to serve, adding that they had signed an undertaking to that effect. She said: “We want to use this opportunity to thank the governor for the great work he is doing.

“He is a man with passion for education, and this is a fraction of the 33 per cent that was provided for education in his budget. “We are not going to let him and the state down. We shall do everything within our powers to ensure that his dreams regarding education are actualised.”

The Principal of Special Science School Oghe, Rev. Sr. Kizito, expressed appreciation for the governor’s gesture to teachers and the students, acknowledging that the buses would be very useful to the school. The Chief Supervisory Principal, Nsukka, Education, Sylvester Alumona, appreciated Mbah for “the great works he has done”

