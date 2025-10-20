Enugu Deserted Over #FreeNnamdiKanuNow Protest

Amid the ongoing protest for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Monday, the city of Enugu witnessed a strange calm as residents remained indoors.

The protest, convened by activist Omoyele Sowore, had called for mass demonstrations across the country to demand the release Kanu on October 20.

The protest took a different turn in Enugu as residents observed sit-at-home rather than #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest.

Across the Coal City, normal activities were completely grounded as schools, markets, and business premises remained under lock and key, while banks, shopping malls, and fuel stations did not open for the day.

Major roads such as Zik Avenue, Agbani Road, and Ogui Road were largely deserted, giving the city a ghostly look.

READ ALSO:

Even though some government offices opened for skeletal operations, attendance was abysmally low and only a few civil servants were seen on duty.

A tour of areas including Ogbete Main Market, New Haven, and Independence Layout revealed closed shops and empty streets, as commercial transporters and traders kept off the roads.

Many residents told our correspondent that their decision to stay home stemmed from fear of possible violence and a desire to show solidarity with protesters converging in Abuja, where the main demonstration was held.

“We support the call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, but people here are afraid of being caught in any confrontation between protesters and security forces,” a resident at Achara Layout who declined to give his name said.

Despite the near-total shutdown, the atmosphere in Enugu remained peaceful and orderly as of the time of filing this report.

There were no reports of violence or arrests, though security operatives were seen patrolling strategic parts of the city to forestall any breakdown of law and order.