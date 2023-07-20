Enugu Custodial Study Centre’s Undergraduate Population Grew From 12 To 318 In 12 Years

The Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), Mr Kelvin Iloafonsi, has said that the Enugu Custodial Special Study Centre undergraduate population grew from 12 to 318 within the past 12 years. Iloafonsi, who is the Education Desk Officer of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) at the Centre, disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu State yesterday.

He noted that the Centre was given approval in principle to establish NOUN Enugu Maximum Custodial Special Study Centre on July 11, 2011; adding that in the 2011/2012 academic session only 12 inmates (students) gained admission into NOUN. According to him, “it was extremely difficult to convince an inmate to enroll in our academic programme that ranges from primary to university education, even as we visited from cell-to-cell pleading for them to register with us.

The education desk officer said that their usual response was “that they will go to school outside when they have their freedom”. He said: “We saw that idea as a primordial sentiment and mere triumphant hope over sound reasoning; but we intensified our efforts and changed their mindsets.

“Today within a space of 12 years, our student population here has increased from 12 to 318 students. “It was a pyrrhic victory, going by the emotional and mental state of an average prisoner and challenges in changing that ugly narrative. “Within this short period of time, our Centre has recorded outstanding achievements, endured a lot of setbacks and registered inevitable shortcomings since no human organisation is perfect.”