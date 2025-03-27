New Telegraph

March 27, 2025
Enugu CP Warns DPOs Against Demanding Money To Document Complaints

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police Mamman Giwa yesterday divisional police officers against demanding money from residents before receiving and documenting complaints.

Giwa gave the warning at the opening of a strategic meeting he convened with senior police officers of the command on Wednesday in Enugu.

He emphasised that DPOs and supervisory officers would be held “vicariously liable” for any misconduct by charge room officers under their watch. He outlined key measures aimed at enhancing proactive and results-driven policing in Enugu.

He said: “This strategic meeting is in line with the new command’s commitment to fostering professional, proactive, and people-friendly policing throughout Enugu State.”

Giwa also charged the officers with diligently implementing and upholding community and public-friendly policing strategies within their respective areas of responsibility

