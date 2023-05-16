Enugu: Court Stops NYSC From Disowning Mbah’s Certificate

On Monday, the Federal High Court in Abuja issued an interim injunction prohibiting the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), from issuing or publishing a disclaimer to disown the certificate of service that Mr Peter Mbah, the Governor-elect of Enugu State, submitted to support his eligibility.

The order came after the beleaguered governor-elect, who was accused of giving a fake NYSC certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) filed an ex-parte suit with the court.

Mbah had in the application he filed through his team of lawyers led by Mr Emeka Ozoani, SAN, maintained that contrary to the allegation against him, he was on January 6, 2003, issued a certificate of service No. A. 808297, upon the completion of his NYSC.

He told the court that he was called up for the NYSC and was deployed to Lagos where he served as a corp member.

Mbah alleged an attempt to smear his public image through the publication of a disclaimer by the NYSC to disown his certificate.

“The applicant/plaintiff has a legal right to protect in this application and the subsequent suit.

“The substantive suit has presented serious issues of law and facts for this honourable court’s determination, as the substantive suit discloses a reasonable cause of action against all the defendants/respondents,” he averred.

Cited as 1st and 2nd defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/611/2023, are the NYSC and its Director, Corps Certification, Muhammad.

Meanwhile, after he had listened to counsel to the plaintiff, Justice Ekwo, granted the first relief on the ex-parte application.

Specifically, the court, in its ruling, issued; “An order of interim injunction restraining the defendants and Respondents whether by themselves, their directors, officers, servants, legal representatives, counsel or any other person or persons howsoever described and connected, from issuing, publishing or continued to issue, publish disclaimer to the effect that the NYSC certificate of National Service dated 6th January 2003, certificate No. A.808297 issued to the plaintiff Barrister Mbah Peter Ndubuisi, in accbyon 11 of the National Youth Service Corps Decree No. 51 of 1993 was not issued by the National Youth Service Corps pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction filed in this suit”.

Justice Ekwo ordered the service of the court processes on the defendants, within two days, even as he adjourned further proceedings on the matter till May 22.