Enugu Court Sentences Lady To Death By Hanging

An Enugu State High Court, yesterday, sentenced one Miss Chiamaka Ifezue to death by hanging for killing Miss Ijeoma Nweke, a make-up artist on Nov. 11, 2020 The court, presided over by Justice Kenneth Okpe, in a two-hour judgment, found the accused guilty of killing the deceased by forcing her to drink poisonous substance, which led to her death.

Okpe said, “The defendant was in Count 2, charged under Section 274(1) of the Criminal Code Law of Enugu State Cap. 30 Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004, which prescribes death sentence as punishment.”

He said that the defendant, though having a gentle mien, had the heart of steel. According to the judge, the defendant carried on through the trial with a sense of fulfilment that the mission was accomplished and that her freedom was a matter of time.