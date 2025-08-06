Enugu: Court Remands Three Suspects For Kidnapping, Murder

On Wednesday, an Enugu North Magistrate Court in Enugu Magisterial District remanded three suspects for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and murder.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspects, Obieze, Sabastine Emeka Offor, and Odinwamkpa Ejike, were arraigned before His Worship, Osondu Chukwuani, at Court 1, Enugu North, by the State Police Command on a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder.

According to the charge sheet, the suspects allegedly conspired to commit a felony, specifically kidnapping, and are liable to punishment under Section 495 (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

The charge sheet also alleges that the suspects kidnapped and used personal violence on several individuals, including a 13-year-old girl, Ukamaka, and a 15-year-old boy, Chima, and murdered Chimaobi Ezi and Joy Miracle Udokamma.

According to a statement issued by Governor Peter Mbah’s media office, the defendants pleaded not guilty after the seven-count charge was read to their understanding.

However, the Magistrate ruled that the case file should be transferred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for review and to file proper charges at the higher court. He said that the Magistrate Courts have no jurisdiction to try such capital offences.

The Magistrate subsequently adjourned the matter to August 20 and ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.

The charge marked MEN/473c/2025 signed by the Prosecutor and Head of the Legal Team, Enugu State Police Command, SP Justice Attah Esq, read, “That you, Obi Levi Obieze, a.k.a Ozo Ezeani/E dey play e dey show (male), Sabastine Emeka Offor (male), Odinwamkpa Ejike (male), and others now at large, between April, 2025 to 26th day of May, 2025, at about 1800hours at along Umuojo Road, Ishiagu Village, Umumba Ndiagu Community in Ezeagu, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: kidnapping and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 495 (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

“That you, and others now at large, on the same date, time, place, and in the aforementioned Magisterial District did use personal violence and kidnapped Ukamaka, female, aged 13 years, thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 315 (2) of the Criminal Code (Amendment) Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, No. 14 of 2010.

“That you, and others now at large, on the same date, time, place, and in the aforementioned Magisterial District did use personal violence and kidnapped Chimaobi Ezi, male, aged 15 years, thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 315 (2) of the Criminal Code (Amendment) Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, No. 14 of 2010.

“That you, and others now at large, on the same date, time, place, and in the aforementioned Magisterial District did use personal violence and kidnapped Joy Miracle Udokamma, female, aged 31 years, thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 315 (2) of the Criminal Code (Amendment) Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, No. 14 of 2010.

“That you, on or before the 21st day of May, 2025, at Umuojo Road, Ishiagu Village, Umumba Ndiagu Community in Ezeagu, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony, to wit: murder and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 494 of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

“That you, on the same day, time, place, and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Chimaobi Ezi, male, aged 15 years and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 274 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004.

“That you, on the same day, time, place, and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Joy Miracle Udokamma, female, aged 31 years and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 274 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004.”