Ohanaeze Poll: Enugu Court Orders Election Be Conducted Without Interference

Share

On Thursday, the Enugu State High Court ordered that the scheduled election for the national offices of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, be conducted without any interference.

New Telegraph reports that the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group had set Friday, January 10, 2025, as the date for a fresh election for all its national positions.

Recalls that the Igbomina association proposed that Rivers State will produce the next President-General with the election scheduled to hold at the Ime-Obi secretariat, 7 Park Avenue, GRA, Enugu.

READ ALSO

Ruling on the development on Tuesday, Justice N.R. Oji issued an order restraining Engr. Chidi Ibe, Mazi Okechukwu Ishiguzoro, and Chief Richard Ozubu, named as the 5th, 6th, and 7th respondents in the suit from interfering with the electoral committee set up by the outgoing President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu.

The former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, had filed suit number E/01M/2025, dragging Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the outgoing PG Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, Amb. Okey Emuchay, Chief Ejiofor Onyia, Engr. Chidi Ibe, Mazi Okechukwu Ishiguzoro, and Chief Richard Ozubu to the Enugu State High Court over the election.

The court ordered that the three respondents be restrained from interfering with the duties of the electoral committee and the proposed election.

However, the court adjourned the hearing of the substantive suit to January 22, 2025.

Share

Please follow and like us: