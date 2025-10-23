Enugu Council Of President-Generals Backs Governor Mbah’s Move To APC

The Enugu State Council of President-Generals has declared total support for Governor Peter Mbah following his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as a strategic masterstroke that has repositioned the state at the heart of national decision-making.

The declaration was made on Thursday in Enugu during a capacity-building workshop organised by the Council for President-Generals across the state, aimed at enhancing grassroots leadership and effective service delivery.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Council, Hon. Arinze Ogbodo, commended Governor Mbah for his visionary leadership and transformative policies, describing him as a leader with clear focus and commitment to delivering accelerated development across the 260 wards of the state.

According to Ogbodo, the Council’s endorsement of the governor’s decision to join the APC was unanimous and driven by the collective desire of the people to align Enugu with the centre of power.

“What the governor did recently was a collective decision of the people. He listened to the voices of our people to align the state with the centre of power and decision-making. Enugu has regained its voice in national politics, and we are already beginning to feel the positive impact of being part of the ruling party at the federal level. Finally, our voices could now be heard,” Ogbodo said.

He noted that communities across the state were already witnessing rapid development under Governor Mbah’s administration, citing ongoing infrastructure expansion, rural electrification projects, and the governor’s flagship Smart Green Schools and Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres as clear evidence of effective governance.

Ogbodo also called for an upward review of the benefits and welfare packages for community leaders to strengthen their capacity as partners in grassroots development.

“Our loyalty and support for Governor Mbah remain unwavering. We will continue to sustain peace, complement the government’s efforts in security, and take ownership of projects in our various towns,” he affirmed.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Okey Ogbodo, reiterated the state government’s commitment to empowering town unions as strategic partners in community transformation.

He disclosed that the ministry was deepening its reform agenda through key initiatives such as the review of the town union constitution and operational guidelines, the establishment of a Community Coordination Department, and the introduction of regular leadership training for Presidents-General.

“This workshop underscores our shared vision to transform every community in Enugu into a modern, organized development unit aligned with the state government’s overall direction,” the Commissioner stated.

He emphasized that town unions play a critical role in mobilizing citizens and communicating government policies at the grassroots level.

Participants at the event commended the initiative, describing it as timely and strategic in strengthening community governance and deepening collaboration between the state government and local institutions.