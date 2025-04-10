Enugu Community Leader Petitions IGP, Mbah, Alleges Police Intimidation

Share

A community leader and President General of IbuteEgede Town Union, in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, Ichie Henry Oyinze has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over the alleged persistent arrest and intimidation of elders of his community by the traditional ruler, HRH Igwe Peter Okwesiri (Mmiri na Ezoro-oha of Ibute-Egede), who was recently accused of ruling his community from the diaspora.

The President General also wrote the Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, alleging that the community elders were being subjected to harassment, persistent arrests and intimidation by the monarch, in connivance with the Force CID Annex, Agbani Road, Enugu State.

In the petition addressed to the Inspector General of Police in Abuja, entitled, “Urgent Call for IGP’s Investigation into Human Rights Violations and Police Harassment by the Force CID Annex, Agbani Road, Enugu State”, the petitioner said that they have been victims of police harassment, intimidation and mass arrest by the Police Annex, on the directive of the monarch who resides abroad.

Part of the letter reads: “Dear IGP, I hereby submit this petition to urgently bring to your attention the alarming activities of the Force CID Annex, Agbani Road, Enugu State.

The operations of this unit have no doubts been reported by my community to be far worse than those of the nowdisbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, with numerous accounts of flagrant violation of human rights in my community, Ibute-Egede in Udi LGA of Enugu State.

“Over the past two years in my community, there were too many accounts of corruption and flagrant abuse of power sustained by impunity, through unwarranted police mass arrests and unlawful detention of our indigenes by your annex in Agbani road, which would urgently require your investigations and urgent actions.”

