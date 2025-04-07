Enugu Community Holds Rally In Solidarity With Monarch

Share

Members of the IbuteEgede Community of Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State has held a solidarity march in support of their Traditional Ruler-HRH, Igwe, Dr. Peter Ikenna Okwesili (Mmilinezoluoha I) to counter a similar rally against the monarch by some members of the community who accused him of high handedness and ruling the community from the diaspora.

The rally which was attended by men and women of the four villages of UmuAneke, UmuEzenevu, Amaozalla Uwani and Amaozalla Uwenu that make up Ibute-Egede Community, the Ibute-Egede Igwe–in-Council and the Igwe’s cabinet (Ishiani), they marched to the office of the Commissioner for Rural Development, Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Deacon Oke Ogbodo.

Describing the monarch as a God sent leader to the community, they noted that irrespective of all the undue pressures and attacks from unscrupulous land grabbers, scammers and failed politicians who have unceremoniously retired to the village, grabbing and selling landed inheritance of our people, His Royal Highness, Igwe Okwesili has always kept them on check, maintaining that no person or group of individuals have the power to lease, sell or mortgage any part of Ibute-Egede land without his knowledge and express consent, knowledge of the Town Union, Igwe-in-Council, Ishiani, Udi Local Government Chairman, and the Enugu State Government.

They added that, “this bold and generally acceptable stance of Igwe Okwesili has never gone down well with them hence their nefarious adoption/ allegations ranging from high handedness, police intimidation and even allegation of complicity against the Hon. Commissioner.

“We also encourage our traditional leader, Igwe Okwesili, not to succumb to their dangerous and selfish-motivated antics, but continue to employ all legally known arsenals to protect us from these marauders.”

Speaking at the well-attended rally, Prof. Eze Sunny Udeh, a member of Anekeneze Diaspora, stated that “truth is what will set us free.”

He explained that the only problem in the community is that a group of people who branded themselves as Anekeneze Land Committee are the agents of disorder for refusing to be accountable and transparent as required by best practices and demanded by the people.

Another speaker, Engr Reuben Aniduche, Chairman, Igwe- inCouncil, expressed shock at hearing of a protest by the same land committee, noting that a protest would not have happened in his community without his knowledge, that he is from Amaozalla and nobody from his community protested against the Igwe.

He noted that the protest was orchestrated by the land committee members who are on a very serious quest to grab land, explaining that there is difficulty in many communities where their elders have sold their ancestral land resulting in the younger generation not finding a place to build.

He, alongside the representative of the Youth, Comrade Anayo Mbaeze, pleaded with the Commissioner to help Egede Community and protect them and their land from unscrupulous people creating confusion in the communities.

Responding, the Commissioner, Deacon Ogbodo appreciated the orderly conduct of the peaceful rally, noting that his office remains the only place to lay such problems and equally remains the only authorised channel to convey such problems and requests to the state government.

