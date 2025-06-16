Enugu Community Holds Church Service To Cleanse Alleged Killings By Native Doctor, Obieze

Share

The Umumba Ndiagu Community in Ezeagu Council Area of Enugu State, yesterday, held a church service to cleanse the sacrilege committed by alleged ritualist, Levi Obieze.

The special Holy Mass was organised to cleanse their land allegedly defiled by Obieze with human blood and to seek God’s forgiveness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obieze’s crimes were exposed recently when his men allegedly kidnapped a 13-yearold girl, Miss Ukamaka Okonkwo, who was later rescued from the dungeon.

Further search by law enforcement agents revealed that he buried several people in a soakaway inside his compound including a pregnant woman, apparently for ritual purposes.

Obieze fled from the community to evade arrest but was later arrested by the Nigerian Immigration Service personnel at the Badagry-Seme Border in Lagos Speaking at the event, the President-General of Umumba Ndiagu, Prince Ositadimma Ofuanyaegbunam, said Obieze hailed from Umuojo Isiagu Umumba not Ndiagu Umumba as reported in the media.

According to him, the two communities are brothers and share the same market and church together. “Today we are doing a kind of reparation because we want to pray to God to forgive us the sins of our brother who killed many people here,” he said.

He appealed to the Enugu State Government to construct access road leading to the community, noting that it was the first time such crime was happening in the community.

In his homily, Rev. Fr. Rueben Okofia, the Parish Priest of St. Peter’s Parish, Umumba Ndiagu, Okofia said Obieze once warned and threatened him to stop spreading the gospel and exposing the blessed sacrament, claiming that they were disturbing him.

The priest said he did not take any action when he threatened him so as to avoid having loggerheads with him, but rather decided.

